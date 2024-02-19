 2 suspected robbers injured in crossfire with cops in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 suspected robbers injured in crossfire with cops in Hoshiarpur

2 suspected robbers injured in crossfire with cops in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Feb 19, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Two men allegedly involved in a series of petrol pump robberies were injured in a crossfire during a confrontation with the police near Taragarh village

Two men allegedly involved in a series of petrol pump robberies were injured in a crossfire during a confrontation with the police near Taragarh village on Sunday.

Two men allegedly involved in a series of petrol pump robberies were injured in a crossfire during a confrontation with the police near Taragarh village on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Two men allegedly involved in a series of petrol pump robberies were injured in a crossfire during a confrontation with the police near Taragarh village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Mandip and Akash of Jalandhar, sustained bullet injuries after they fired at cops in an attempt to flee. Superintendent of police Sarabjit Singh Bahia said, “Acting on a tip off, police officers chased the accused. The men opened fire at the cops, which was returned, resulting in injuries to the accused. The men were taken into custody and taken to the civil hospital for treatment.”

Doctors treating the accused said that the injured men had been shot in their legs.

