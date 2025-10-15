2 terrorists killed as army thwarts infiltration bid in Kupwara

Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed two terrorists in in Machhal sector of North Kashmir. The army said the operation is still in progress and a large quantity of weapons and equipment have been recovered from the area. (HT representative)

They also recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. The army said the operation, which began on Monday, after spotting a group of terrorists, is still in progress and named it as “Operation Amar”.

“Based on specific intelligence input by JKP(J&K Police) & corroborated by sources and agencies, regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and Jmu & Kmr Police in Machhal Sector, Kupwara on 13 Oct 2025. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

The army said the operation is still in progress and a large quantity of weapons and equipment have been recovered from the area.

On August 28, security forces had killed two terrorists. On August 13, a soldier was killed as the army foiled a suspected infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Churdunda area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district..

This was the first infiltration attempt or BAT action in the Valley since Operation Sindoor was launched to target terror camps in PoK and Pakistan in May.

The army is already on high alert along the Line of Control as in the months of October and November, terrorists try to sneak into Valley before the snowfall closes most of the passes and infiltration routes into the Valley. Union home minister Amit Shah had also chaired a high-level security review meet recently.