2 women assaulted with iron rods in Ludhiana

Three men assaulted the women aged 60 and 40 with iron rods when they objected to the assailants' lewd comments while returning from their tea stall in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:55 AM IST

Three men assaulted an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law with iron rods in Transport Nagar after they objected to their lewd comments, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, Darshana Kaur, 60, and her daughter-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Bhukhri Kalan village run a tea stall in Transport Nagar. The accused, Toti, Sanjay and Vicky Tanda, would trouble Sukhwinder every day.

In the attack,which took place on September 27, Darshana, suffered multiple injuries, while the skull and jaw bones of her daughter in-law were fractured. They were rushed to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 307 (intention to kill) , 326 (grievous hurt) , 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) , 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

