2 years on, cracker stalls back with a bang in Chandigarh, but green crackers to cost a bomb

With just a day to go for Diwali, cracker sellers have set shop at 13 authorised locations across the city. Though sales were slow on Saturday, traders are optimistic that they will pick up over the next two days.

Despite the ban on pollution-causing crackers, the stalls look the same as before as a vast variety of green crackers such as anaar (flowerpots), sparklers and rockets from traditional brands such as Cock from Sivakasi are on display. Notably, firecrackers imported from China were missing from the array at the stalls.

However, green crackers do not come cheap and are likely to pinch consumers’ pockets. Several customers were heard grousing about the price of the crackers, but failed to convince shopkeepers to lower the rate. “Because of uncertainty over permissions, most traders did not purchase the crackers until the last minute, which is why distributers charged them exorbitantly,” said one of the traders, who did not wish to be named. As many as 96 licences were issued for the sale of green crackers.

Asked which green cracker is the most expensive, Rajesh, who had set up his stall in Sector 49, said, “ The 240-shot rocket is most expensive as each piece costs ₹10,000.” Some crackers were also priced at ₹5,000.

On the difference between regular and green crackers, Jai Prakash of Sector 33, said, “Green crackers are lighter. They are not as loud and produce way less smoke. The chemicals used to make the cracker, and their green certification is specified on the packaging.”

Though customers were heard asking for ladi bombs (garlands of bombs), but returned disappointed as the banned cracker had not been stocked. The snake pills, the Laxmi Bomb, which are Diwali favourite, were also nowhere to be found.

This year, none of the crackers have photographs of gods and goddesses on the cover. Mohit Sharma, who set up a stall in Sector 33, said, “The Laxmi bomb was also not stocked for this reason. Customers and shopkeepers did not approve of photographs of Gods and Goddesses on crackers. Now, they mostly have photographs of cartoons and kids on them.”

Facilities not up to mark: Traders

Chandigarh Crackers Association general secretary Chirag Aggarwal, who had set up his stall in Sector 46, said, “We were granted permission to set up stalls from Saturday onwards.”

Some cracker sellers said no proper arrangements had not been made for them. Leftover waste could be seen strewn around at the Sector 46 site as a mandi had been organised there the day before. Similarly, the Sector 33 cracker site was set up on overgrown grass. No facilities for washrooms or drinking water were provided and traders had to arrange fire extinguishers and water for safety purposes.

With cracker markets opening after two years of blanket bans on firecrackers, Chandigarh Cracker Association president Davinder Gupta thanked the authorities for giving them permission to sell green crackers. “Even though the margin for green crackers is not high, we are happy to be back in business.”