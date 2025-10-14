20 firecracker licences to be alloted in Panchkula

The Panchkula district administration will issue 20 licences for the sale of firecrackers this year through a draw system. Temporary stalls will be set up across the city, including 13 at the parking ground behind HAFED Bhawan, Sector 5, two each at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Ramgarh and Barwala, and three at Netaji Stadium, Raipur Rani. The draw for final allotment will take place on October 16. (HT File)

Sub-divisional magistrate Chanderkant Kataria said applications with the necessary documents will be accepted on October 14 and 15, from 10 am to 5 pm at the office of the SDM, Mini Secretariat, Sector 1. The draw for final allotment will take place on October 16 at 1 pm, and the firecrackers will be sold on October 19 and 20.