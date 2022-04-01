‘2,000 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet’
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 2,000 buses will soon be added to the fleet of Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in state.
He said the government is committed to provide better transportation facilities to people in state and a decision to add 2,000 new buses, including mini-buses, Volvo and luxury buses, in the roadways’ fleet has been taken.
On the issue of a Haryana Roadways driver allegedly misbehaving with a colleagues by making him wear a shoe-garland and a conductor allegedly being heckled by some employees at Dabwali in Sirsa district on refusal to participate in the two-day Bharat bandh, the minister said action has already been taken against the accused officials and a chargesheet has been filed against the GM concerned.
On arrest of many officials on corruption charges in the past couple of weeks in state, he said this government will not tolerate corruption at any level and strict action will be taken if an official is found involved in such practices.
Accusing the previous governments of promoting corruption and protecting officials involved in corruption, he said the Manohar Lal Khattar government will not tolerate it no matter if its n officials or a political person involved in corruption.
Earlier, hearing a complaint during the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee, Kaithal, the minister had recommended suspension of a revenue patwari for using inappropriate language for public representatives during the hearing.
The minister heard 16 complaints and directions were issued to the officials concerned for their immediate redressal.
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
-
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
-
HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India's order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI's move.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics