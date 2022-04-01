‘2,000 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet’

Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 2,000 buses will soon be added to the fleet of Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in state.

He said the government is committed to provide better transportation facilities to people in state and a decision to add 2,000 new buses, including mini-buses, Volvo and luxury buses, in the roadways’ fleet has been taken.

On the issue of a Haryana Roadways driver allegedly misbehaving with a colleagues by making him wear a shoe-garland and a conductor allegedly being heckled by some employees at Dabwali in Sirsa district on refusal to participate in the two-day Bharat bandh, the minister said action has already been taken against the accused officials and a chargesheet has been filed against the GM concerned.

On arrest of many officials on corruption charges in the past couple of weeks in state, he said this government will not tolerate corruption at any level and strict action will be taken if an official is found involved in such practices.

Accusing the previous governments of promoting corruption and protecting officials involved in corruption, he said the Manohar Lal Khattar government will not tolerate it no matter if its n officials or a political person involved in corruption.

Earlier, hearing a complaint during the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee, Kaithal, the minister had recommended suspension of a revenue patwari for using inappropriate language for public representatives during the hearing.

The minister heard 16 complaints and directions were issued to the officials concerned for their immediate redressal.