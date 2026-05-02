2008-batch IAS officer Neelima appointed home secretary

The Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders for 45 IAS and PCS officers in an administrative reshuffle aimed at streamlining governance across key departments. Apart from these, the Punjab government has also ordered the transfer of 39 PCS officers as part of the broader administrative exercise.

According to the official orders, 2008-batch IAS officer Neelima (who goes by one name) has been appointed as the new home secretary of the state, replacing 1994-batch IAS officer Alok Shekar. Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as chief administrator of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA). In another key change, Sandeep Kumar, who was previously serving as chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), has now been appointed as chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), replacing Sakshi Sawhney.

Abhijeet Kaplish has been posted as director, mines and geology. In addition, he will hold the charge of chief executive officer of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), taking over from Neelima.

Manish Rana has been appointed as managing director of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Patiala. Meanwhile, Latif Ahmed has been posted as additional secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and will also serve as chief executive officer of the Punjab Waqf Board.

Apart from these, the state government has also ordered the transfer of 39 PCS officers as part of the broader administrative exercise.