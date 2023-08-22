Administrative reshuffle in UT: Yashpal Garg relieved of his charges, Zade is health secy

2008-batch IAS officer, Yashpal Garg has been relieved of his charge as UT health secretary and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chief executive officer, with immediate effect, to facilitate his joining the Arunachal Pradesh government. HT Image

The UT administrator, on Monday, conducted a reshuffling of officers in the UT department of civil services.

Garg was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 8 this year.

UT finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade has assumed the additional role of health secretary. Purva Garg has been appointed to the position of secretary vigilance and CEO of CHB. UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has taken on the additional responsibility of secretary, hospitality.

Vinod P Kavle, another 2008-batch IAS officer, who was holding positions in various departments including food and supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology, labour, agriculture, cooperation, and sports, is still waiting to be relieved following the June 8 MHA transfers.

In other departmental changes, Nitish Singla, PCS, has been given the role of sub-divisional magistrate (east), joint secretary employment, and regional employment officer. HCS Shambhu has taken over as the joint commissioner of the municipal corporation, succeeding Pavitar Singh, PCS.

Pavitar Singh, PCS, has been appointed as the director of food and supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology; director of industries; general manager of district industries centre; joint secretary of industries; and director of animal husbandry and fisheries. Khushpreet Kaur, DANICS, has been designated as the joint director (administration) of Government Medical College and Hospital and assistant estate officer-II, relieving Shambhu of these responsibilities.

Sanyam Garg, HCS, has been relieved from his role as joint director of food and supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology.

Following the arrival of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, IFS, (AGMUT 2014) to the Chandigarh, he has taken up the responsibilities of deputy conservator of forests (wildlife and HQ), additional director (science and technology and renewable energy), and additional director of environment and forests.

As a result, Arulrajan P, IFS, has been relieved of his duties as deputy conservator of forests (wildlife and HQ).