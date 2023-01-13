2009 riots over Vienna attack: Congress councillor among 5 convicted by Jalandhar court

Nearly 13 years after riots took place in Jalandhar in the wake of the assassination of Ravidassia sect preacher and Dera Ballan deputy head Sant Rama Nand in Vienna city of Austria, a court has convicted Congress councillor Mandip Jassal and four others for violence and arson. The court of additional session judge Dharampal Singla, on Thursday, sentenced them to 5-year imprisonment.

Notably, the Punjab government in September 2011, had pleaded to withdraw prosecution against the accused facing trial in a case of rioting registered in 2009, but the court had dismissed it.

Apart from imprisonment the court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 435 of IPC, 2-year and a fine of ₹10,000 each under Section 353 and 324 and one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 323 of IPC. All the sentences would run concurrently. The court ordered them to pay compensation of ₹10,000 each to the policemen who were injured in the violence and ₹35,000 each to the owners of the motorcycles that were burnt during the riots.

The case was registered against Mandip Jassal, Gulzar Chand, Bal Mukand, Shingara Ram, Rajeshwar and Kishan Pal Mintu. Rajeshwar did not join the trial and was declared a proclaimed offender.