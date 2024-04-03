2015 Bargari sacrilege case: Chandigarh court grants bail to key conspirator Pardeep Kler

The court of chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, has granted bail to Pardeep Kler, the key conspirator in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. Pardeep Kler, one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members, who as per the special investigation team (SIT) was the key conspirator in five sacrilege cases in 2015 was arrested by a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of Faridkot police from Gurugram on Friday. (HT File)

Kler, along with two other members of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, had remained absconding for over six years and was arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Faridkot police from Gurugram on February 10.

Punjab Police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Kler in November 2021 in connection with the three interlinked sacrilege cases of Faridkot, including Bargari in which dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was named the main conspirator.

The three cases were first probed by the Punjab Police but later transferred to CBI on November 2, 2015. However, after the high court’s order, the investigation was transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police on January 4, 2021.

On Tuesday, Kler was granted bail in the case (FIR number 63) registered on June 2, 2015, under Sections 380 (theft), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 414 (concealment of stolen property), 451 (trespass), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajakhana police station in Faridkot. This case pertains to the theft of a Sarup of Guru Granth Sahib from the premises of gurdwara Singh Sabha Sahib, Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Faridkot.

As per the CIA, Kler was nominated on July 3, 2020, on the statement of a villager, Pardeep Kumar, and disclosure statement of accused Mohinder Pal at Bittu who was in judicial custody in another FIR lodged in Moga.

CIA said that Kler had been evading arrest and hence was declared a proclaimed offender. Another FIR was registered against him for disobeying the court’s order.

“Kler was arrested in this case on February 16 and remained in police custody till February 26. Just before he was sent to judicial custody, he recorded a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before the court of JMIC, Chandigarh, and disclosed the complete truth of Bargari sacrilege cases,” said the CIA, opposing his bail.

Calling it a political case, Kler said that he has been falsely implicated in the case because police have political pressure to show their efficacy.

Kler’s counsel said in the application: “In the statement, he has stated that he came to the meeting by chance in connection with other urgent work, when the conversation regarding the commission of offence was going on between the accused persons in April 2015.”

Pleading that all other co-accused persons have been granted regular bail, he also sought relief.

After hearing both sides, the court of CJM granted him bail.

In February last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial against dera head Ram Rahim and seven followers in Bargari sacrilege cases from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh.