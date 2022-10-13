2015 Kotkapura firing: SIT questions Badal for over two hours

Chandigarh : Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing case on Wednesday questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (94) for two-and-half hours at his residence in Chandigarh. Badal was the CM when the police firing took place on October 14, 2015.

The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav grilled the former CM at the Badal family’s residence situated in Sector 9, Chandigarh, with main questions focusing as who ordered the police firing on the Sikh protesters to clear the dharna in Kotkapura against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari. The clash between the police and the protesters had led to injuries to many people.

This is not for the first time that the former CM was grilled by the Punjab Police in the case. In 2018, an SIT led by then ADGP Parmod Kumar had also questioned him. Then IG and now AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap was also part of that SIT and had even filled a challan in the case. However, the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the findings of the SIT.

It is learnt that senior Badal was posed more than 40 questions and he replied to all. Other two members of the SIT, IG Rakesh Aggarwal and Moga SSP Gulneet Khurana also accompanied Yadav.

Officials privy to the development said Badal was specifically asked if he had ordered then director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini to clear the dharna site using force on October 13 night.

The SIT, police sources said, has recently received an anonymous video that might give “vital clues” on whether the then CM had talked to Saini to clear the dharna site on the intervening night of October 13-14, 2015. However, it is not clear if any question related to this video was asked to Badal.

“The SIT is likely to send the video for forensic examination in a day or two. Revelations made in this video could prove to be important,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

SAD leaders said the former CM cooperated with the SIT. Badal conveyed to the SIT that he was available for their queries despite his ill health and the age, but these investigations should not be politically biased, it is learnt.

SIT summons Sukhbir today

Faridkot: The SIT has summoned former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before it on October 13 for questioning in the Kotkapura case.

This is the second time during the Aam Aadmi Party regime that Sukhbir will be quizzed in connection with the case and that too within a month. Earlier, the SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had questioned Sukhbir on September 14.

Sukhbir has been asked to appear before SIT in Chandigarh in connection with two FIRs registered at the Kotkapura city police station on October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018.

(With inputs by Parteek Singh Mahal)

