2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president (VP) of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja.
The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
As per the case files, Baweja, incumbent vice-president of the board, was attacked at his marriage palace office on Staff Road by five men on April 8, 2017. Later, police found that the attack was planned by Tiwari and others due to an enmity over political interference in a land dispute. Following the attack, Tiwari along with seven other men were arrested on April 13, 2017, and weapons were recovered.
As per the detailed judgment made available on Wednesday, the court said that all five independent witnesses in the case had been declared hostile and they categorically denied to identify the accused.
“The complainant, Ajay Baweja, also specifically deposed that the accused persons present in the court are not the ones who attacked him,” the court of additional sessions judge Sundeep Singh said.
The court also observed that there were several discrepancies in the prosecution’s case, including no test identification parade of the accused, no special identification mark on the recovered iron pipes (recovered as weapons) and no documents or bill pertaining to the CCTV footage.
“These material discrepancies create a doubt on the genuineness of recovery of alleged weapons from the accused. Further, another prosecution witness and investigating officer in the case, during his cross-examination, deposed that no independent witness was joined at the time recording disclosure statements, recoveries and demarcations. No explanation has been given for the said lapse,” the order read.
The defendants were represented by advocates Anil Kaushik, Maan Singh Kakran and Manish Kashyap.
Following the attack, Tiwari, a government contractor, was expelled from the party and thus had to lose the post. Months later, after getting bail, he started his verbal attacks on local MLA and current home minister Anil Vij. He later joined Congress under former minister Nirmal Singh.
In 2018, Baweja was elected as vice-president and in 2020, Tiwari returned to the Saffron Party fold. After much efforts, both joined hands in the presence of Vij in March 2021.
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government's proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy. The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC. However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Mumbai police recover lost bag with gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh from auto-rickshaw
Mumbai: Cops traced an auto-rickshaw in Kandivali on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹8 lakh, within six hours after a couple forgot the bag in the three-wheeler. The Jogeshwari residents were carrying their gold jewellery to drop it off at the residence of Thapa's sister, who stays at Kandivali west. When the rickshaw left, they realised that they left the bag with gold jewellery in the three-wheeler.
