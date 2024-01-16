2020 criminal case: HC quashes trial court order of non-bailable warrants against Hayer

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday quashed a Chandigarh court order of issuing non-bailable warrants against Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in an October 2020 criminal case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday quashed a Chandigarh court order of issuing non-bailable warrants against Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in an October 2020 criminal case.

The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl allowed the plea of the minister and directed him to appear before the Chandigarh court on February 3 to get his statement recorded.

On December 16, a trial court in Chandigarh had cancelled the minister’s bail and issued non-bailable warrants against him.

The police had registered a case against Hayer and other leaders on a complaint filed by a constable, wherein it was alleged on October 24, 2020, many AAP leaders, led by Hayer, reached the office of the Punjab BJP to protest farmers’ bill in Chandigarh and violated orders of the administration and assembled without prior permission. In May 2021, the police filed a chargesheet.

The plea in HC had argued that due to their pre-occupation, the minister had moved applications for exemption which was rejected by the court and non-bailable warrants were issued. He had undertaken to appear on date fixed by the court and had sought quashing of the order.