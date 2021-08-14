Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2020 hooch deaths: Police challenges bail to Ludhiana bizman
2020 hooch deaths: Police challenges bail to Ludhiana bizman

As the special investigation team (SIT) could not find any substantial evidence against him in its probe that was completed a few months ago, the court granted him bail. He was arrested for allegedly supplying two drums of methyl alcohol to another accused.
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST

The district police have filed a review petition in a local court against the bail granted to a Ludhiana-based businessman, one of the main accused in Punjab’s worst-ever hooch tragedy that had claimed nearly 140 lives last year.

As the special investigation team (SIT) could not find any substantial evidence against him in its probe that was completed a few months ago, the court granted him bail. “Seeking cancellation of the bail, we have filed a review petition in the court,” a police statement said on Friday.

Rajeev Joshi (51), owner of RC Joshi and Company, Ludhiana, was arrested by the police for allegedly supplying two drums of methyl alcohol to Ravinder Singh, alias Pinka of Moga, also an accused.

The police had said the methyl alcohol was further used for preparing spurious illicit liquor.

Earlier, during the case hearing, Joshi’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case. It was Joshi’s second bail application. Earlier, his first bail plea was rejected by court considering “seriousness” of the case.

