2021 NDPS case: Sonepat court issues arrest warrant against SI for skipping hearings

A Sonepat court has issued an arrest warrant against sub-inspector (SI) Vijay Pal for repeatedly failing to appear as a prosecution witness in a narcotics case filed five-years-ago involving the alleged recovery of 440 grams of charas, according to court proceedings. The court also issued summons to the remaining prosecution witnesses whose statements are yet to be recorded. (HT Photo for representation)

According to information, the additional sessions judge Narendra Singh issued the warrant after noting that the investigating officer had failed to appear despite being directed to depose in person. The court ordered that he be produced at the next hearing, scheduled for January 19, 2027.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Ganaur police station on April 8, 2021, under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, police intercepted a Maruti Eeco van (HR-42G-9364) near Bhakarpur Mor on the GT Road at around 2.50pm following a tip-off. A police team had set up a checkpoint on DICT Road before stopping the vehicle, in which accused Balister and Vinod were allegedly travelling.

The search was conducted in the presence of then Ganaur naib tehsildar Pramod Kumar, a gazetted officer. Police claimed that 440 grams of charas was recovered from the vehicle’s dashboard.

The substance was sealed and seized along with the vehicle, and SI Vijay Pal, who was assigned to investigate the case.

During the latest hearing, assistant sub-inspector Jaljeet Singh appeared as a prosecution witness. However, his examination and cross-examination could not be completed after the defence sought an adjournment. The court discharged him for the day and directed him to appear again on the next date of hearing.

The court also issued summons to the remaining prosecution witnesses whose statements are yet to be recorded. The court has fixed January 19, 2027, for the next hearing, when SI Vijay Pal is to be produced through execution of the arrest warrant.