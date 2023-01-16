Home / Cities / 2021 Rajouri grenade attack: Chargesheet filed against two Lashkar associates

2021 Rajouri grenade attack: Chargesheet filed against two Lashkar associates

Updated on Jan 16, 2023 11:18 PM IST

A local court in- the case relating to the grenade attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Romesh Singh’s Rajouri house that killed his three-year-old nephew and injured six family members in August 2021.

A chargesheet has been filed against two Lashkar associates in relation with the 2021 Rajouri grenade attacks.(ANI/Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against two terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba before a local court in- the case relating to the grenade attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Romesh Singh’s Rajouri house that killed his three-year-old nephew and injured six family members in August 2021.

“District Police Rajouri filed a charge sheet in the case before the court of third additional sessions judge Jammu against two LeT associates namely Altaf Hussain Shah of Draj in Koteranka and Mohammad Qasim of Angrala, Mahore,” a police spokesperson said.

Mohammad Qasim is said to be presently hiding in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“The accused were associated with terrorist outfit LeT. The investigation exposed their terror network in J&K and PoK. The charge sheet was filed by Dy SP headquarters, Rajouri, Chanchal Singh before the court,” the spokesperson added.

A day after the targeted attack, Rajouri town had observed a complete shutdown and protests.

Topics
jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba bjp + 1 more
jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba bjp

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
