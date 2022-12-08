2021 road mishap: Kalka man awarded 4.49 lakh compensation

A Kalka resident whose leg was fractured in a road accident last year was awarded a compensation of ₹4.49 lakh by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) on Tuesday.

Rajesh Kumar, 40, a resident of Damdama village, Kalka, filed a petition against Madan Lal of Vasudevpura village, who was allegedly driving the speeding tractor that hit his motorcycle, resulting in multiple injuries.

The petition under Section 166 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, was also filed against the owner of the tractor Sube Singh from Bitna village and insurer, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Kalka.

Kumar stated that the accident took place on March 1, 2021, near Lohgarh village, which left his leg severely fractured. He stated that he has spent nearly ₹5 lakh on the treatment and is still taking medication.

Kumar used to repair cycles and earned ₹20,000 per month. However, stating that the accident left him permanently disabled person, Kumar sought compensation of ₹20 lakh.

In their joint written statement, the driver and owner of the vehicle, besides raising certain preliminary objections, pleaded that no accident had taken place with the offending vehicle; and that a false and frivolous FIR has been registered.

The insurance company stated that the driver was not holding a valid and effective driving license at the time of alleged accident; and that the offending vehicle was being driven in violation of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

The tribunal, while awarding compensation of ₹4,49,280, said, “The amount is payable by all the three respondents jointly and severally together with costs; and interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.”