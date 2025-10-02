2023 NCRB report: Five cases of rape reported everyday in Haryana

Haryana recorded nearly five cases of rape everyday, totalling 1,772 incidents in 2023, according to the latest “Crime in India - 2023” report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Haryana reported 1,772 cases of rape including 131 gangrapes. (Representative image/ANI)

The report released on Monday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, after a gap of two years, is based on a mid-year population estimate of 3.03 crore of the state.

A total of 2.24 lakh cases were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) in the state that had the fourth-highest crime rate in the country with 739.3 cases per lakh population.

Chargesheeting poorest in the country

As per the report, Haryana reported 1,772 cases of rape including 131 gangrapes, making it the fifth-most unsafe for women in the country among 28 states.

Also Read: NCRB data shows better crime control in UP compared to national average: State Police

Rajasthan with 5,078 cases tops the chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,516), Madhya Pradesh (2,979) and Maharashtra (2,930).

Infact, Haryana’s crime rate per population in terms of rape stood at 12.4, much above the national average of 4.3 and second highest in the country after Rajasthan (12.8). Goa with just 97 rape cases, shares the same crime rate with Haryana.

Overall, the Crime Against Women (CAW) reduced from 16,743 in 2022 to 15,758 in 2023, the chargesheet rate in CAW was poorest in the country at just 56%, much below the national average of 77.9%, while the conviction rate was also low at 13.6%.

Procuration of minor girls, PNDT cases highest in the country

Not only adults, minor girls were also unsafe in the state. The report shows that Procuration of Minor Girls (Section 366 A of the IPC) was alarmingly highest in the country at 788 with crime rate per population at 8.6%. Assam stands second in the category with 454 cases.

Similarly, the state also reported the second highest cases of kidnapping and abduction of children (1,190) after West Bengal (1,508).

Haryana is among the only three states to have reported cases under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Reg and Prev of Misuse Act. Of the total 27 in the country, the state that is struggling with its skewed sex ratio, tops with 12 cases.

Not only this, of the total 30 cases lodged under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Haryana contributes 27.

Also Read: NCRB: Delhi ranks fifth in country for crimes by minors, tops list of Metro cities

‘Report reflects Haryana’s transparency policy’

Director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said that the Crime in India 2023 report reflects the transparent policy and commitment of Haryana Police towards public interest.

“In 2023, a total of 2,24,216 FIRs were registered in the state, placing Haryana at the fourth position in the country in terms of FIR registrations. He emphasised that these figures are not a sign of excessive crime, but rather the result of a transparent and citizen-centric policy of registering every case. On deeper analysis, about 67,000 of these cases are related to electricity and water theft, and 15,529 pertain to missing persons. Thus, 83,113 cases are confined to just these two categories. Excluding them, the actual crime rate drops significantly, placing Haryana well below the top 10 states nationally,” he added.