NCRB: Delhi ranks fifth in country for crimes by minors, tops list of Metro cities

Despite its smaller population, Delhi now ranks fifth nationwide in crimes committed by minors, outpacing more populous states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, with minors in the national capital increasingly turning to organised crime, data shared by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed.

In 2022, the capital had stood sixth on the list. But in 2023, among the country’s 19 metropolitan cities, Delhi tops the list, even as the total number of juvenile crimes in the city slightly dropped—from 2,618 in 2021 and 2,336 in 2022 to 2,278 in 2023. The data also showed that Delhi topped the country in terms of rate of juvenile crime at 41.1%.

Across India, 31,365 crimes were committed by minors last year. Maharashtra recorded the highest with 3,970 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,619), Tamil Nadu (2,999), and Rajasthan (2,596).

The NCRB data shows that juveniles in Delhi were involved in 102 murders, 147 attempts to murder, 298 incidents of causing hurt, 903 cases of theft, 210 cases of robbery, and 50 cases of rape. Theft and robbery remain the most common crimes, but the pattern is changing, say Delhi Police officers.

“Crimes committed by minors in the city have become increasingly concerning over the past three years. While earlier they acted in an unorganised manner, mostly limited to thefts and robberies, we are now seeing minors form gangs and collaborate with major criminal networks operating in northeast and south Delhi,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

In 2023, 4,098 juveniles were apprehended. Of these, 381 were completely illiterate, having never attended school or acquired basic reading and writing skills. Another 995 minors had education limited to primary level, suggesting early school drop-out. The largest group, 1,432 juveniles, studied beyond primary level up to Class 10, indicating better educational exposure. Only 246 studied up to Class 12 while 44 individuals had progressed beyond higher secondary education, showed NCRB data.

“This particular data is interesting because it breaks the myth that all delinquents are illiterate. In fact, the majority have studied till Class 10 and dropped out thereafter,” said the officer quoted above.

The NCRB data also showed that 2,640 juveniles lived with their parents, 334 with guardians, and only 124 were homeless.

“These figures show that parental presence alone does not deter delinquent behaviour. In northeast and parts of south Delhi, many minors involved in crime come from households where parents live together, but mothers face domestic abuse—an environment the children witness growing up. Unmonitored social media activity further exposes them to criminal influences,” the officer added.