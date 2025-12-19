2,052 out of 2,784 vocational teacher posts filled: Haryana education minister

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday said in the assembly that out of 2,784 vocational teacher posts sanctioned by the government of India, 2,052 posts have been filled. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday said in the assembly that out of 2,784 vocational teacher posts sanctioned by the government of India, 2,052 posts have been filled.

Replying to a calling attention notice of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs, Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devilal, regarding the “acute shortage of trained teachers and instructors” in schools and training institutions of the state, the education minister said that the Centre provides partial financial assistance of ₹25,000 per month per vocational teacher towards remuneration, while the remaining amount pertaining to a total salary of ₹35,075 per month, is borne by the state government.

Assuring that continuous efforts are being made for the capacity building and skill upgradation of vocational teachers, the minister said that regular training programmes are organised, including five-day in-service training programmes for all vocational teachers.

Dhanda said the school education department has been implementing the vocational education programme under the National SkillsQualification Framework (NSQF) since 2012–13. He said that the programme is targeted at students of Classes 9 to 12 and is currently operational in 1,398 government schools across the state. A total of 2,238 vocational laboratories have been established in these schools, and 2,03,557 students are enrolled in the current academic session.

He said that vocational education is being imparted in 15 sectors, namely beauty and wellness, IT, automobile, healthcare, retail, tourism and hospitality, private security, banking and finance, apparel and fashion designing, power, plumbing, construction, media and entertainment, agriculture and physical education.

Dhanda informed the House that the government is establishing 22 centres of excellence, one in each district, within selected Model Sanskriti Schools, offering five vocational skills.

257 govt schools in Ambala have minor deficiencies, shortcomings in infra

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda said that during the year 2024–25, the education department collected school-wise details from all schools on the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) MoE portal. The process of data collection on U-DISE for the year 2024–25 is currently in progress.

Replying to a question raised by Congress’ Mulana, MLA, Pooja, the education minister said that there are a total of 762 government schools in Ambala district, out of which 257 government schools have minor deficiencies and shortcomings in infrastructure. The school-wise details of government primary, middle, high, and senior secondary schools having infrastructural deficiencies have been compiled accordingly, he said.

The minister further stated that seven government schools in Ambala district require new buildings.