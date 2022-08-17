20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday.
The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. “A compromise was reached in the matter, but on August 9, when I was on my way home, Manglu and four others attacked me with swords and sticks. They left when other people gathered on the spot,” the complainant said.
The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu.
The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (crime by unlawful assembly), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).
-
Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana
Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat. The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The victim's father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. The victim was a kindergarten student. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.
-
14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents' doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6 during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.
-
PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15. Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body's own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
-
Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana
A special task force team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village's possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder. The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.
-
Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days. It climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
