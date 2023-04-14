Chandigarh: 20-year-old to spend 5 years in jail for snatching phone

The court of additional district and sessions judge has awarded five-year jail to a 20-year-old man who was arrested for snatching a labourer’s mobile phone in January 2022. The accused was booked under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC at the Sector-49 police station in Chandigarh. (iSock)

The convict, identified as Sarvesh from Burail, Chandigarh, was also fined ₹10,000.

On January 5, 2022, the victim, Kallu, a resident of Faidan Nizampur, Chandigarh, was standing at the Sector 44/45 light point, awaiting labour work. When he didn’t find any work, he started walking towards Sector 46 around 10.45 am. There, a youth suddenly snatched his mobile phone and fled. As he raised the alarm, the snatcher was pursued by traffic police personnel standing nearby and caught.

He was subsequently booked under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-49 police station.