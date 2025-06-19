Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
20-year-old man shot dead in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, search on for three accused

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2025 03:56 PM IST

Three masked men flee on motorcycle after opening fire at a garment trader sitting inside his car, hitting him in the head and chest on the Garhshankar-Nangal road on Wednesday night.

A 20-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants near Shahpur Ghata village on the Garhshankar-Nangal road in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants near Shahpur Ghata village on the Garhshankar-Nangal road in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday night. (Representational photo)
Aryan, a resident of Seehwan village, was returning from Ludhiana with his relative, Naveen Kumar, 27, in his Maruti Swift car on Wednesday night, Hoshiarpur superintendent of police (investigation) Mukesh Kumar said.

Both were returning after buying garments for their shop. They halted near Shahpur Ghata village as Naveen felt unwell. Soon after he stepped out of the car, three masked men on a motorcycle opened fire at Aryan, who was sitting inside the car, hitting him in the head and chest.

He died on the spot, the officer said, adding the assailants fled immediately after the attack.

The police came to know of the incident on receiving a call from the Garhshankar civil hospital, where the body had been brought.

Deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said a murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 20-year-old man shot dead in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, search on for three accused
Follow Us On