Youth thrashed to death outside petrol pump in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A 20-year-old youth of the city was allegedly murdered outside a petrol pump on Phagwara road here late Friday night, police said. The victim has been identified as Tanvay of Ramgarh colony. A file photo of victim Tanvay.

After watching a late-night movie in the city, Tanvay and his friends had come to the petrol pump to refuel their bikes, where a group of 10-12 persons were already present. Tanvay had a spat with one of them after which the group assaulted him. The victim received injuries to his head from a sharp-edged weapon.

His friends called another acquaintance, who rushed him to the civil hospital in his car. He was later referred to a private hospital, but he died on the way, police added.

deputy superintendent of police (city) Palwinder Singh said.

The police have registered a murder case and rounded up some persons as part of investigations. Model Town, station house officer (SHO) Karnail Singh said the assailants were known to the victim. “Old rivalry seems to be the reason behind the murder,” he said.

