Youth thrashed to death outside petrol pump in Phagwara

ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
Jul 08, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Identified as Tanvay, a resident of Ramgarh colony, the victim was returning home after a late-night movie with his friends, when they were attacked by around 10-12 persons

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death outside a petrol pump on Phagwara road late on Friday night.

Tanvay, who was thrashed to death outside petrol pump in Phagwara on Friday night. (HT Photo)
Identified as Tanvay, a resident of Ramgarh colony, the victim was returning home after a late-night movie with his friends and had stopped to refuel his bike when the incident took place.

At least 10-12 persons were apparently waiting for them at the pump and opened attack. Tanvay died on way to the hospital . Police have collected CCTV footage and started further investigation. Model Town SHO said that the accused were known to the victim and would be nabbed soon.

No case was registered at the time of filing of the report.

Saturday, July 08, 2023
