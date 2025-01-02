21 candidates from K’shetra in fray for Hry gurdwara body polls, 17 from Karnal

As many as 21 candidates from Kurukshetra are in the fray for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections slated to be held on January 19, officials said on Thursday. Voting will be held on January 19 from 8 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared the same day. (HT File)

The final list of candidates in various wards of the districts was released on the day after the process for withdrawal of the nominations which ended at 3 pm. After that election symbols were allotted and the final list of polling station details, was released.

Voting will be held on January 19 from 8 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared the same day.

A maximum of six candidates each are contesting from ward number 14 (Ladwa) and ward number 13 (Shahbad).

A total of 40 nominations were filed from five wards in Kurukshetra district, of which 15 were withdrawn.

Similarly, in Karnal, 29 nominations were submitted fromfour wards, of which 17 are now in the fray with a maximum six from ward number 17 (Nissing). 10 candidates withdrew their papers.

As many as 12 candidates will contest from three wards of Kaithal district after eight others withdrew.

In Panipat, only four candidates are contesting the elections.

Five candidates each will also be fighting the gurudwara body elections from ward 5 (Ambala Cantt) and ward 10 of (Bilaspur in Yamunanagar).

However, the full list of candidates from Ambala and Yamunanagar was not available till the writing of this report.