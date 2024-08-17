21 IAS and 65 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 21 IAS and 65 HCS officers deputed in the districts. The Haryana government on Friday transferred district police chiefs of four districts besides shifting Faridabad police commissioner (HT Photo)

Sirsa additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Vivek Bharti was posted as Kaithal deputy commissioner. Charkhi Dadri ADC JS Chillar was posted a Panipat municipal corporation commissioner. Palwal ADC BS Rangi was posted as Rohtak municipal corporation commissioner. Kurukshetra ADC Vaishali Sharma was posted as Hisar municipal corporation commissioner. Karnal ADC Akhil Pilani was posted as Palwal ADC.

Rohtak ADC Vaishali Singh was posted as Mahendergarh ADC replacing Deepak Babulal Karwa who was posted as Kaithal ADC replacing C Jayasharadha.

Jayasharadha was posted as Hisar ADC. Kalka sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Lakshit Sareen was posted as Sirsa ADC while Palwal SDM Narinder Kumar was posted as Rohtak ADC. South Gurugram SDM Sonu Bhatt was posted as Kurukshetra ADC.

Badshahpur SDM Vishwajeet Chaudhary was posted as Charkhi Dadri ADC; Gohana SDM Vivek Arya was posted as Jine ADC; Naraingarh SDM Yash Jaluka was posted as Karnal ADC.

Four district police chiefs transferred

The Haryana government on Friday transferred district police chiefs of four districts besides shifting Faridabad police commissioner.

As per home department orders, commissioner of police, Faridabad, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as inspector general, administration and law and order. OP Narwal was posted as Faridabad commissioner of police.

Superintendent of police (SP), Security-1, Lokender Singh was posted as SP, Panipat. DCP (Crime), Gurgaon, Narendra Bijarniya was posted as SP, Bhiwani, replacing Varun Singla who was posted as SP, Kurukshetra. SP, Railways, Rajesh Kalia was posted as SP, Kaithal replacing Upasana.