Twenty-one farmers of Kurukshetra district have been told to pay a fine of ₹52,500 for allegedly burning the paddy residue. 21 Kurukshetra farmers challaned for burning stubble

As per information, the farmers were challaned by fields staff as they were found burning the crop waste in 24 locations in the district.

Agriculture department officials detected stubble burning cases at 14 locations while at 10 locations, it was detected by Haryana Space Applications Centre

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!