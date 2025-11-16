2,165 criminals arrested in past nine days: Haryana DGP

The Haryana Police have arrested 2,165 criminals including wanted and absconding offenders involved in serious crimes in the past nine days. OP Singh

Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said the statewide campaign has created panic in the criminal world in just nine days. In addition, 438 notorious and hardcore interstate offenders involved in heinous crimes such as robbery, dacoity, and attempted murder have also been jailed, he said.

A police spokesperson said a major breakthrough during the campaign came from the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh unit, which nabbed Manoj alias Chotiya, an active member of the notorious Rohit Godara gang. Manoj alias Chotiya carried a reward of ₹10,000 and was wanted in several serious cases, including an attempted murder registered at Narnaul police station.

The spokesperson said police are opening history sheets of habitual offenders. As of November 13, 2025, a total of 118 history sheets have been opened, including that of 23 hardened criminals. The purpose of opening history sheets is to ensure constant and strict surveillance over these offenders, preventing them from committing further crimes after being released on bail.

Cyber fraud victims to promptly receive their blocked money through Lok Adalat

The DGP said Haryana Police will now ensure immediate justice for citizens who are victims of cyber fraud. The state police, in collaboration with the Legal Services Authorities, has started implementation of a new mechanism under which the defrauded amount— frozen in the bank account—will now be returned to the victim directly through Lok Adalat. This will happen without the need for a lengthy legal process or a lawyer. This arrangement has been made especially for cases where the money was blocked immediately after the complaint was filed, but no FIR has been registered yet.

The DGP said the biggest problem in cybercrime was that despite the victim’s money being blocked, they had to run around courts to get it back.

Understanding this challenge, the police presented this simple and effective model before the government and judiciary, the DGP said. “Now, no cyber fraud victim in Haryana will have to leave their rightful money to fate. We have ensured that victims get quick relief and justice. Citizens should immediately report cyber fraud as soon as possible by calling 1930, so that police can save their hard-earned money,” he said.