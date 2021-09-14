Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old BSc student found hanging in Haryana’s Rewari village
According to her family, the woman was a BSc final-year student and her marriage was fixed with her consent, a police spokesman said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
21-year-old BSc student found hanging in Haryana’s Rewari village

Police were alerted after neighbours spotted the woman’s family taking her body for cremation; cops reached the spot and asked them to conduct an autopsy first
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:30 AM IST

Set to get married on November 21, a 21-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree near her house in Rewari’s Bhadawas village on Monday.

Police were alerted after neighbours spotted the woman’s family taking her body for cremation. Cops reached the spot and asked them to conduct an autopsy first.

According to her family, the woman was a BSc final-year student and her marriage was fixed with her consent, a police spokesman said. The body was handed over to the family following autopsy and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated.

