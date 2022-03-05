225 Punjab students back from war-torn Ukraine: Govt
Chandigarh: Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari on Friday said 225 students from Punjab have safely returned from war-torn Ukraine.
Chairing the review meeting, the chief secretary asked officials concerned to ensure safe return of the remaining students and other person stuck in Ukraine. He said that the state government is sparing no effort to help the distressed families in this hour of crisis. Around 1,000 Indians are still struck in the war-torn country.
The chief secretary was apprised that 476 calls have been received so far on 24X7 control room numbers of the state government and queries were being immediately forwarded to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) for ensuring safe and secure evacuation of persons stranded in Ukraine. He was also informed that 326 affected families have been visited physically by the state government officials.
Tewari urged the affected persons and their relatives to immediately contact on the Punjab government’s helpline numbers so that they can be extended assistance. He also appealed the parents and relatives of the stranded persons to ask their children get in touch with the embassy and Government of India officials at border posts and strictly follow the guidelines of the MEA.
