225 roads still closed for snow clearance ops in Himachal: SDMA director

Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:23 PM IST

People walk on a road covered with fresh snow near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. (Aqil Khan/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Director of Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta on Sunday said 225 roads, including two national highways, were closed for traffic as snow clearance operations were underway.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that Manali-Leh national highway (NH-003) is open for four-wheel drive vehicles till Darcha.

“The Darcha-Shinkula road is closed for all types of vehicles. Pangi-Killar highway is open for four-wheel drive vehicles with chains. Kaza road (NH-505) is closed after Graphu, but Sumdo-Losar axis is open for four-wheel drive vehicles,” he added.

“Only Pangi-bound and local four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed to enter the district through Atal Tunnel,” he further said. Maximum 148 roads are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti and 42 in Kullu. Nineteen roads are closed across Mandi district and six in Shimla.

Meanwhile, power supply situation has improved significantly with more than 585 transformers, which broke down due to snowfall, being fixed. Thirty-eight transformers have yet to be repaired.

Keylong coldest in state

Mercury plummeted significantly in Himachal on Sunday with Keylong recording the coldest night of the season at -11.3°Celsius even as the skies cleared after four days of snow and rains.

The MeT department has predicted thick fog, cold wave and ground frost at isolated pockets till January 17. “The state is likely to experience another spell of snow and rains from January 18 as a fresh western disturbance activates over the region,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

Meanwhile, Kukumseri froze at minus -7.4°C, Manali -3.8°C, Reckong Peo -2.5°C, Narkanda -1.4°C, and Kufri 0.9.

Palampur shivered at 1.5°C, Solan at 1.7°C while famous tourist resort of Dalhousie saw a low of 2.5 degrees with Shimla recording minimum temperature of 2.8°C.

