22-year-old man hacked to death in Mohali’s Jagatpura

A 22-year-old man was assaulted and hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons by a group of seven persons over an old rivalry in Jagatpura on Saturday. The victim, Chauhan, according to Mohali police, had an old rivalry with the alleged main accused, Ravi Rana. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Chauhan as per his Aadhaar card, worked with a food delivery company. He was married and had a two-year-old son.

Chauhan, according to the police, had an old rivalry with the alleged main accused, Ravi Rana.

Rana, who lives close to the victim’s residence, called him at 10 pm on Friday, asking him to meet.

When Chauhan refused a meeting, he started calling him repeatedly on Saturday morning, asking for resolving their mutual issues by a meeting, said police.

The victim, along with his five friends, went to meet Ravi who in turn was accompanied by six men.

“They had sharped-edged weapons in their hands and attacked Chauhan. While Ravi’s aide Malik swung a dagger at Chauhan’s head, others assaulted him with rods and sticks. When we rushed to his aid, the group attacked us as well,” said the deceased’s relative Prince.

The accused fled the scene after people gathered at the spot. The victims were rushed to GMCH-32. However, during treatment, Chauhan succumbed to his wounds, following which doctors informed the police.

Sohana police registered a murder case against all accused. “Raids are on to nab the absconding assailants,” said Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, station house officer, Sohana police station.