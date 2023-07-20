Chandigarh: Two friends booked for killing 22-year-old girl

Three days after a 22-year-old woman fell to death from the balcony of a third-floor flat at a housing society in Sector 63, police on Tuesday nominated her two friends in the murder case. Chandigarh Police sources said the deceased was in a relationship with a man, who previously worked with her. He was not present in the flat at the time of her death. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, 22, of Jalalabad, Fazilka, and her male friend, Harmandeep, 23, of Gurdaspur.

While police on Monday had registered the murder case against unidentified accused, the deceased’s mother had accused her friends of killing her by pushing her off the balcony at Amandeep’s rented flat.

As per police, the deceased, Kajal Rawat, and Amandeep worked together at an immigration consultancy in Mohali’s Sector 70. But Kajal had left the job and was in search of a new one. She was visiting Amandeep for a couple of days, when she fell from her flat’s balcony past Saturday midnight that was witnessed by a passing ice-cream vendor.

Had strained relation with adoptive mother

Meanwhile, police investigation has revealed that Kajal, a resident of Sector 47-D, was an adopted child and raised by a relative.

Perusing chats in Kajal’s mobile phone, police have found that her adoptive mother, Reena, used to taunt her for not having a job.

“The young woman was depressed over being jobless after she left the immigration consultancy. She just had ₹250 and ₹850 in two accounts. Text messages in her phone reveal that Reena used to scold her for not earning and helping the family financially. Kajal shared this with Amandeep through chats. We registered the murder case on the basis of Reena’s complaint, but we will now also interrogate her,” said an officer, privy to the investigation.

While Kajal’s adoptive mother has accused Amandeep and Harmandeep of her murder, sources said the latter, who works as a bouncer in a club in Sector 26, was at work at the time of the incident.

“The balcony from where she fell is over four feet high and thus no one could have pushed her off. If that were the case, she would have screamed, but she didn’t,” an investigator said.

The autopsy report had revealed haemorrhagic shock, and injuries to the head, pelvis, jaw and spine due to a fall.

After her fall, Kajal was taken to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, by her friends, but referred to PGIMER, where she succumbed to her injuries four hours after admission.

