22-year-old youth dies of drowning near Dhuri
A 22-year-old youth died due to drowning in Ranike canal during Ganpati Visarjan on Friday
A 22-year-old youth died due to drowning in Ranike canal during Ganpati Visarjan on Friday. The youth was identified as Sunil Sharma (22), resident of Tapa in Barnala. He was working at garment shop in Barnala . Cops said that he along with 30 other people had come here for Ganpati Visarjan. Meanwhile he slipped and fell into the canal and died of it. “We have recovered the dead body and started further investigation. We yet to record statement of victim’s parents and will act according to the complaint,” said SI Baljeet Singh, investigation officer for the incident.
-
Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MLA Bains in rape case
The court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg dismissed bail plea of former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains in the rape case. However, Paramjit Singh Bains, brother of Bains and his Personal Assistant Pardeep Kumar Gogi had already availed bail in the same case from the court. Counsel for the complainant, Chandan Rai Dhanda, said that Bains' bail plea has been dismissed.
-
Food grains transportation tenders scam: Court dismisses Ashu’s bail plea
The court of additional session judge Dr Ajit Atri dismissed the bail plea of former congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in food grains transportation tenders scam on Friday. Inderjit Singh Indi, another Personal Assistant (PA) to Ashu was also nominated as an accused in the case. The vigilance had claimed that after Ashu's arrest, Indi was handed over a bag which probably contained some documents and other important material. Indi is yet to be arrested.
-
‘Stick to your Lok Sabha seat’: Mamata Banerjee's message to TMC MP Mahua Moitra
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly given a stern message to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and asked her to maintain a tone of caution regarding the party's organisational affairs beyond her own constituency. The two were apparently discussing the party's position in Nadia district, which is Moitra's home turf and used to be her party seat. Moitra was elected as the Trinamool MLA from the Karimpur constituency in Nadia district in 2016.
-
Self-care tips to improve your mental health
Psychology professor Noam Shpancer says mental health is not a destination, it's a process – it's about how you drive and not where you're going. And for good mental health, self-care is crucial. Sadly, many people assume self-care to be a luxury and not a priority. Baby steps: Don't try to handle everything all by yourself and all at once. Brisk walks or warming-up exercises can help lift your mood while improving your health.
-
Faridkot market declared African swine fever-hit zone
The state government has declared Arra market in Faridkot city as African swine fever-affected zone and notified the area as an “infected zone” for the prevention of the ASF as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National High Security Animal Disease Institute, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in the samples from the area. Pigs were found dead after which the animal husbandry department had sent samples to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
