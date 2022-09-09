22-year-old youth dies of drowning near Dhuri

A 22-year-old youth died due to drowning in Ranike canal during Ganpati Visarjan on Friday. The youth was identified as Sunil Sharma (22), resident of Tapa in Barnala. He was working at garment shop in Barnala . Cops said that he along with 30 other people had come here for Ganpati Visarjan. Meanwhile he slipped and fell into the canal and died of it. “We have recovered the dead body and started further investigation. We yet to record statement of victim’s parents and will act according to the complaint,” said SI Baljeet Singh, investigation officer for the incident.

