22-yr-old dies, 3 hurt after car hits them

A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near an eatery along the National Highway-44 on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Sihra of Phagwara. Dhiraj had gone to the eatery with his friends to celebrate his birthday. The injured were admitted to a hospital here, said police. The car driver was caught by bystanders and handed over to police.