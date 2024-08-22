 22-yr-old dies, 3 hurt after car hits them - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

22-yr-old dies, 3 hurt after car hits them

ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara
Aug 23, 2024 05:50 AM IST

A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday. (HT File)
A 22-year-old man died and his three friends sustained serious injuries after a car ploughed into them when they were about to leave on their two-wheelers, police said on Thursday. (HT File)

The incident took place near an eatery along the National Highway-44 on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Sihra of Phagwara. Dhiraj had gone to the eatery with his friends to celebrate his birthday. The injured were admitted to a hospital here, said police. The car driver was caught by bystanders and handed over to police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 22-yr-old dies, 3 hurt after car hits them
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On