23 booked as Panchayat poll clashes continue in Mohali

Even 18 days after the Panchayat elections got over, clashes between candidates are still on. Mohali police on Saturday booked as many as 23 persons involved in clashes. In one of the cases, 12 people, including a sarpanch, were booked for murder bid on a man. (iStock)

In one of the cases, 12 people, including a sarpanch, were booked for murder bid on a man.

Victim Jai Kishan, 36, of Kurari village told police that while he was at his house, he was attacked by the group with sharp-edged weapons after they had issued threats to him previously. “They also attacked my wife who came for my rescue,” Kishan said. The accused were been booked under various sections, including attempt to murder, of the BNS.

In the second case, two people were booked for assaulting the husband of a newly elected panch in Durali village. Victim Satnam Singh, 41, told police that on Friday, the accused, after hurling abuses at him, gave him a chase and allegedly assaulted him. When his brother tried to save him, they assaulted him too, he said. The accused were booked various sections of BNS.

In the third case, Sadar Kharar police booked six persons. Victim Balwinder Singh told police that when he and his brother Bhupinder Singh went outside their house to see a victory march of the winning candidate, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The accused allegedly attacked their uncle too after he came to their rescue. The victims after being admitted to Kharar civil hospital, later, lodged a police complaint.

In the fourth case, Sadar Kharar police on Saturday booked three men and an unidentified female for assaulting two men of Chando Gobindgarh village. Victim Bhagwant Singh, 27, said the accused attacked him and his friend Harjot Singh after his father won sarpanch election. The victims were admitted in Kharar civil hospital for treatment.