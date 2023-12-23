close_game
23 years on, PSIEC regains possession of Mohali plot

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 23, 2023 09:08 AM IST

The plot was previously under the possession of M/s SS Industries, an industrial shed located at C-89A, Phase 7, IFP, Mohali. According to a PSIEC officer, the cancellation in 2000 was a result of non-payment to the department, leading to litigation since 2003.

After 23 years, the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) regained possession of a 1,000-square-yard plot in Phase 7 industrial area of Mohali on Friday. The plot, originally allotted in 2000, had been cancelled due to non-payment issues.

PSIEC MD Baldeep Kaur stated that in 2019, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-collector issued a warrant of possession against SS Industries for the 1,000-sq-yd area. (File)
PSIEC MD Baldeep Kaur stated that in 2019, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-collector issued a warrant of possession against SS Industries for the 1,000-sq-yd area. (File)

The plot was previously under the possession of M/s SS Industries, an industrial shed located at C-89A, Phase 7, IFP, Mohali. According to a PSIEC officer, the cancellation in 2000 was a result of non-payment to the department, leading to litigation since 2003.

PSIEC MD Baldeep Kaur stated that in 2019, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-collector issued a warrant of possession against SS Industries for the 1,000-sq-yd area. The PSIEC, in collaboration with the district administration, had been attempting to reclaim possession for the past few years, facing challenges along the way. Finally, with the assistance of the district administration and Mohali DSP, the PSIEC successfully regained possession after almost 23 years.

PSIEC chairman Dalbir Singh Dhillon said the ex-allottee had also encroached upon an adjoining plot measuring 1,300-sq-yd, which was also vacated.

With this, the PSIEC recovered a property valued around 5 crore from illegal possession. The PSIEC chairman urged all allottees to voluntarily vacate any illegal encroachment, warning of strict action if they failed to do so.

