2,300 CCTVs to make Punjab borders more secure: DGP

Chandigarh/Amritsar DGP Yadav inaugurated cyber crime police station and overhauled police command control centre in Pathankot (HT Photo)

Punjab Police will install 2,300 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at 703 strategic locations in border areas, from Pathankot to Fazilka, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

“We are strengthening the second line of defence at a cost of ₹45 crore,” said Yadav. The DGP was in Pathankot on Monday to inaugurate a number of police infrastructure projects in the district, including a new cyber-crime police station in the district.

The DGP said the cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced technologies to tackle complex cybercrimes and provide swift and effective solutions to victims of online fraud. Citizens can report cybercrimes directly to the police station or through the toll-free helpline number 1930, he added.

The DGP also inaugurated the overhauled police command and control centre aimed at enhancing security in the border district by keeping vigil around all the entry and exit points in Pathankot through CCTV cameras.

A total of 344 high-definition (HD) cameras, including auto number plate reader (ANPR) cameras, have been installed in Pathankot city, he said, adding that another 357 cameras are being added to further strengthen security arrangements in the district.

Yadav also addressed a joint meeting of officers of state police, army and Border Security Force (BSF) at the Narot Jaimal Singh police station.

The DGP said Punjab Police, army, BSF and central agencies needs to work as a team to break the nexus of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, who are working on the orders of the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

“Information sharing is crucial and coordination between agencies is the need of an hour to combat these threats,” he added.

He also honoured high-performing officials and personnel of Punjab Police and BSF with DGP commendation discs and appreciation letters to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties.

Later, the DGP also visited the BSF’s Shaheed Kamaljeet Singh border outpost (BOP) situated at the International Border to assess the security arrangements and interact with security forces deployed there.