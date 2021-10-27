Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23-year-old woman’s husband, in-laws booked for dowry death in Amritsar
Police have registered a dowry death case against Amandeep Kaur's husband Samsher Singh and his family members at the Verka police station
Wailing family members of Amandeep Kaur who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house in Verka, Amritsar, on Tuesday. Sameer Sehgal/HT (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 23-year-old woman of Jandiala Guru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house at Verka in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Police have registered a dowry death case against Amandeep Kaur’s husband Samsher Singh and his family members at the Verka police station.

Police said the incident came to light around 11am when they were informed by the victim’s mother. The woman’s body was found lying on a cot, said the police. The victim was married to Samsher, a labourer, of Verka around six months ago.

“At 10am, I got a call from my daughter’s in-laws saying she was not well. Later, her in-laws informed us that she hanged herself to death from a ceiling fan,” said the victim’s mother, Sukh Kaur.

“My son-in-law and her in-laws used to thrash my daughter since the marriage for dowry,” she alleged.

Verka station house officer (SHO) Gurinder Singh said: “We have registered a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Samsher Singh and his other family members. Our raids are on to nab them. The body has been handed over to the family members after conducting her post-mortem.”

