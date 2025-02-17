25 deportees in 2nd US flight from Doaba region

Of the 65 persons from Punjab who were deported by the US in the second batch 25 hail from Doaba region including 10 each from Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur and five from Jalandhar district. Indians deported from the US being escorted by the police as they leave the airport after their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday. (PTI)

Most of the youths reached their respective villages on Sunday morning but many of them decided not to speak to the media, citing social stigma. Most of the youths left for their relatives’ places and their houses were found locked.

The common factor among the fresh deportees was that most of them had recently crossed the US-Mexico border between January 24 and 28 and were held immediately by US border security patrol. Another factor is that each of the deportees spent ₹45-55 lakh each to unknown agents, whom they hadn’t met in person and only knew through their local contacts.

Jashanpreet Singh, 18, of Pandori Rajputtan village in Kapurthala district, said it was a terrible experience ever since he started his journey to the US through a donkey route via Europe and Latin American nations six months ago.

“I was caught by US authorities on January 24 soon after I crossed the US-Mexico border along with a bunch of other youths. The days spent at the detention centre were challenging as the food they served wasn’t to our liking. Moreover, throughout the 66-hour long flight from the US to Amritsar, all the passengers except women and children were handcuffed and shackled,” he said.

He added that the US immigration and military authorities removed their chains just a few minutes before landing at the Amritsar airport.

Another deportee Mandeep Singh, 25, from Surkha village in the Bholath area of Kapurthala district, opted for the illegal route to the US to change the prospects of his family. His father is a daily wager. “I was very happy when I entered the US but never thought that his dream would be short-lived and would be deported from the border only,” Mandeep said, whose family and maternal uncle borrowed ₹55 lakh to send him to the US.

He added that the agents must be held responsible for playing with the careers of hundreds of youths.

Another deportee, Tarjeet Singh (38), said all the deportees had gone through mental harassment for the past few days.

“We have been brought back like high-profile criminals. Most of us had just crossed the border when the authorities caught us. The dark clouds loom large over the future of the deportees who paid hefty sums and opted for illegal routes in search of greener pastures,” said Tarjeet, who was among three youths from the same village to be sent home.

Meanwhile, the families of most of the deportees were relieved that their wards reached back home safely. “We are relieved that my grandson came back safely. Though there is a sense of sadness as a large sum of money spent to send him to the US has been in vain but we can compensate and repay it,” said Gurmeet Singh, one of the deportees.

One of the police officials said a deportee from Jalandhar’s Goraya Pradeep Bassi sold his ancestral house to arrange funds of ₹45 lakh to send him, but all the money went in vain as he hasn’t been able to locate the agents as of now.