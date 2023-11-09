25 hospitalised due to diarrhoea in Panchkula’s Abheypur village

Suspected mixing of sewage with drinking water has resulted in a diarrhoea outbreak in Abheypur village, Panchkula, leading to hospitalisation of 25 people, including an 18-month-old girl, at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Patients admitted at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The sewer line in the area has been blocked for the past month, which is said to have caused mixing of sewage with drinking water. Several complaints have been made to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), but the problem remains the same, alleged residents.

HSVP has already stopped water supply to the area and the requirement is being met through tankers to control the situation. Meanwhile, health authorities deployed teams in the area. The residents were made aware of the disease and were asked to report to the hospital if any symptoms arose so that they could be treated at the earliest.

“The area has been prone to water-borne diseases. So, soon after four to five cases of diarrhoea were reported from the area, the health department deployed teams,” said a senior health official. So far, the team has surveyed 4,442 houses.

In 2021, a one-year-old boy in the area had died due to diarrhoea. “Cases are being reported but the situation is under control,” said Panchkula civil surgeon Mukta Kumar, confirming sewage mixing with water.

The health authorities have taken stool samples of the patients admitted to the hospital and sent these to the hospital’s lab for testing.

