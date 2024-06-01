25 students rescued from fire in Panchkula building

As many as 25 students of a coaching centre were rescued after fire erupted in a building in Sector 16 of Panchkula on Friday. No casualty was reported. Students getting out of a building housing a coaching centre in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Triggered by a short-circuit in the meter box, the fire engulfed the first floor of the building. The coaching institute was on the second floor that was enveloped by smoke, causing panic among students who had a difficulty in breathing and ran hither and thither to save themselves.

Upon receiving the information at around 12 pm, fire brigade personnel reached the spot. By the time fire engines reached, labourers present at the labour chowk nearby had placed ladders to help the students. The firefighters broke the glass of a window on the rear wall of the showroom and rescued the students. The children were brought down safely through stairs.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused in 30 minutes. Fire officer Tarsem Singh said the building owners were running the institute without obtaining a fire no-objection certificate (NOC). He said notices would soon be sent to all the buildings that do not have fire NOC.