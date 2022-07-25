250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area
Covid cases continue to rise in the tricity with 253 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, a slight dip from 288 cases on Saturday.
Chandigarh logged 145 new infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula.
With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,650 to 1,666 in just 24 hours.
Now, the number of active patients in Chandigarh is 734, followed by 630 in Mohali and 302 in Panchkula.
On Sunday, Chandigarh had the highest daily positivity rate at 9.9%, while 8.6% was recorded in Panchkula and 7.9 in Mohali.
Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).
Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch
The 'Aerotropolis' township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act.
Mohali | 3 caught smuggling opium in ambulance with fake patient
Three members of an inter-state gang of smugglers landed in the police net while trying to sneak in opium into Mohali in an ambulance, with one of them posing as a patient. Senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said that during a special drive against drugs a team stopped an ambulance coming from Ambala side at a naka laid near Dappar village on Ambala-Chandigarh highway.
Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela
The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state's progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba's International Minjar Mela. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.
Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba
Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured. Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm. The deceased are yet to be identified.
