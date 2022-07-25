250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area

Covid cases continue to rise in the tricity with 253 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, a slight dip from 288 cases on Saturday.

Chandigarh logged 145 new infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula.

With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,650 to 1,666 in just 24 hours.

Now, the number of active patients in Chandigarh is 734, followed by 630 in Mohali and 302 in Panchkula.

On Sunday, Chandigarh had the highest daily positivity rate at 9.9%, while 8.6% was recorded in Panchkula and 7.9 in Mohali.