Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

250+ Covid cases yet again in Chandigarh tricity area

Chandigarh logged 145 new Covid infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula. With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,650 to 1,666 in just 24 hours.
On Sunday, Chandigarh had the highest Covid daily positivity rate at 9.9%, while 8.6% was recorded in Panchkula and 7.9 in Mohali. (HT File)
On Sunday, Chandigarh had the highest Covid daily positivity rate at 9.9%, while 8.6% was recorded in Panchkula and 7.9 in Mohali. (HT File)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Covid cases continue to rise in the tricity with 253 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, a slight dip from 288 cases on Saturday.

Chandigarh logged 145 new infections whereas 57 people were found infected in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula.

With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,650 to 1,666 in just 24 hours.

Now, the number of active patients in Chandigarh is 734, followed by 630 in Mohali and 302 in Panchkula.

On Sunday, Chandigarh had the highest daily positivity rate at 9.9%, while 8.6% was recorded in Panchkula and 7.9 in Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The IPR cell of PEC will look after the evaluation, protection, marketing, licensing and managing the IP generated at the institute. (HT File)

    Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy

    Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).

  • Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had earlier said the Aerotropolis township will provide affordable housing to people of tricity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch

    The 'Aerotropolis' township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act.

  • The ambulance in which three persons were smuggling opium. One person was posing as patient and lying on a stretcher. On checking, cops found that 8kg opium was hidden in a pillow on which the fake patient lay. (HT Photo)

    Mohali | 3 caught smuggling opium in ambulance with fake patient

    Three members of an inter-state gang of smugglers landed in the police net while trying to sneak in opium into Mohali in an ambulance, with one of them posing as a patient. Senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said that during a special drive against drugs a team stopped an ambulance coming from Ambala side at a naka laid near Dappar village on Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

  • Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar being presented a traditional Chamba rumal at the inauguration of the Minjar Mela (HT Photo)

    Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela

    The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state's progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba's International Minjar Mela. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.

  • Four people were killed as an SUV rolled down a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. (HT File)

    Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba

    Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured. Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out