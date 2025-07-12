25K reward announced for 3 wanted in liquor contractor’s murder in Jind

Jind police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for three suspects involved in the murder of a 27-year-old liquor contractor, Virender alias Binder, who was shot dead in Kharak Ramji village on June 20. The accused—Rampal alias Baba, Jatin, and Rohit Rana—are currently absconding, and their photographs have been released by the police. The murder took place when Binder was sitting outside a liquor vend on the village outskirts. (HT File)

The murder took place when Binder was sitting outside a liquor vend on the village outskirts. A group of armed assailants fired multiple rounds at him, chasing him into a nearby house where they shot him again. The attackers fled the scene after snatching two motorcycles from locals.

So far, police have arrested four individuals who allegedly conducted a recce and provided information about Binder to the three shooters.

According to Jind superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh, the reward aims to gather leads on the suspects’ whereabouts. He assured that the identity of any informant will be kept confidential. “Police teams are conducting raids, and the attackers will be arrested soon,” he added.

Gangster Rohit Godara, an aide of jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing via social media. In his post, Godara alleged that Binder was financially aiding their rivals and was behind a previous attack on Rohit Rana and another associate, Vineet. He also issued a threat warning others against siding with their enemies, saying, “Keep your coffin ready at your doorstep.”