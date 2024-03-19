 25-year-old beaten to death in Mahendragarh - Hindustan Times
25-year-old beaten to death in Mahendragarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 19, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Victim’s brother Mukesh said that he received a phone call from Manish’s friend Harish, who told him that some unidentified assailants attacked his brother

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Mahendragarh’s Narnaul on Sunday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Manish, a shop opwner from Narnaul (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Manish, a shop opwner from Narnaul (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Manish of Narnaul. He owns a shop.

Victim’s brother Mukesh said that he received a phone call from Manish’s friend Harish, who told him that some unidentified assailants attacked his brother.

“Harish took my brother to Narnaul civil hospital, where he died during treatment. Some unknown persons had attacked my brother and we have no rivalry with anyone,” he added.

Narnaul police have booked unknown persons on murder charges and started a probe into the matter.

