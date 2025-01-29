25-year-old Bihar man crushed to death under hydra crane in Mohali

A 25-year-old man was crushed to death under a hydra crane in the Industrial Area, Phase 7 Mohali, said police. The deceased was identified as Akash Kumar, a Bihar native. (Representative/Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Akash Kumar, a Bihar native. He was residing in Kumbhra village in Mohali and worked as a helper on the same crane at Monu Hydra Crane Services in Phase 7. After the deceased’s father, Manoj Kumar, accused Shamshad of negligence, police arrested the crane driver, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and later released him on bail.

The deceased’s father, in his complaint, told police that his son had been working at the company for the last four months. “On Monday at 1 pm, my son was returning to Phase 7 after working at a site in Mohali. Shamshad was driving the hydra crane and my son accompanied him as a helper. As my son stepped down off the crane for some work, he got hit by the vehicle, which eventually ran over his head,” Kumar said.

Also Read | 30-year-old beaten to death by bar staff in Mumbai

The victim was rushed to Phase 6 civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phase-1 police station.

1 killed as pickup vehicle collides with bike in Chandigarh

A hit-and-run incident near the Hallo Majra lightpoint claimed the life of a Baltana man. The accident occurred on January 23, when a Bolero pickup collided with Pawan Kumar’s motorcycle due to rash and negligent driving. The accused fled from the spot, leaving the Bolero pickup behind.

Also Read | Punjab: Father-son duo held for armed robberies in Jalandhar

The deceased’s son Mohit Verma, in his complaint, told police that he witnessed the accident while riding a short distance behind his father. He alleged that the Bolero pickup, driven at high speed and recklessly, struck his father’s motorcycle, causing him to fall and sustain critical head injuries. The victim was rushed to GMCH-32 but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on January 26.

The police impounded both the Bolero pickup and the motorcycle from the scene. A case was registered under Sections 106(1), 125(a) and 281 of the BNS at Mauli Jagran police station.