Punjab: Father-son duo held for armed robberies in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 29, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Three pistols, 25 live rounds and stolen goods, including mobile phones and gold ornaments, were recovered from their possession

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a father-son duo involved in multiple armed robberies and recovered illegal weapons and stolen goods from their possession on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and his son Rajveer, residents of Saidpur Jhiri village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and his son Rajveer, residents of Saidpur Jhiri village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and his son Rajveer, residents of Saidpur Jhiri village in Shahkot sub-division of Jalandhar district.

Police have recovered three .30-bore pistols along with 25 live rounds, nine mobile phones, one smart watch, and gold ornaments from their possession.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been actively involved in armed robberies and night-time thefts. They would enter houses at night or rob passersby at gunpoint, threatening them to hand over mobile phones, cash and valuables. Both are historysheeters with multiple cases of robberies, loot and illegal arms registered against them,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that following a tip-off, the duo was apprehended at a naka near Udhowal village under the jurisdiction of Mehatpur police station. “On frisking, one .30-bore pistol, two live rounds, and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.”

“Following interrogation, the police raided another location in Pratappura and recovered two more .30-bore pistols, 23 live rounds, seven mobile phones, a smartwatch, and 60 grams of gold ornaments,” he said.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed they had procured the weapons from one Sharanjit Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Saidpur Jhiri. “Police teams are conducting raids to arrest Sharanjit Singh,” the SSP added.

Follow Us On