25-year-old Chandigarh woman found dead, kin accuse in-laws of harassment

Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The in-laws had rushed her to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead.

A 25-year-old Chandigarh-based woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 25-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

While her in-laws claimed she had hanged herself at their Sector-56 residence, her family members accused her husband and in-laws of murder.

The victim, a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, had got married in November 2021 and has a four-month-old son.

Her brother told the police that she faced harassment at her in-laws’ house, and her husband also used to beat her up. He also alleged that his sister could not have committed suicide, and claimed she was murdered.

Police said the cause of death would be clear after post-mortem and a magisterial inquest has been initiated. The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH, Sector 16, and a board of doctors would be conducting the post-mortem on Thursday.

Story Saved
