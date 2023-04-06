Man hacked to death in Yamunanagar
The man, identified as Vishal, was attacked by bike-borne men with swords due to some enmity, while his friend was hit with sticks. The incident took place near a local bus stop in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli block
A 25-year-old man was hacked to death and another injured in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli block when they were allegedly attacked by a group of at least six to seven men Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Vishal, a resident of Chuharpur Kalan village.
His injured friend Aditya said Vishal was attacked by bike-borne men with swords due to some enmity, while he was hit with sticks. The incident took place near a local bus stop.
Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station, said, “Two of them have been detained and others will be arrested soon. A case was registered against three men and an autopsy has been conducted.”